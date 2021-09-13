Visits to your residence by top politicians, a threat to your contenders – Group writes Tinubu

A pro Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 Presidential support group under the umbrella of Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda (TINA), has said that the trooping of top Nigerian Politicians to the residence of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to show their solidarity and good wishes to the party Chieftain, posses threat to his co-condenters in the 2023 presidential race.

The group, In a letter signed by its Director General, Comrade Kehinde Alamoh, and made public to newsmen on Monday, said that the rumour that the National leader of the party had been hospitalized was a national news hitherto the solidarity visits to him by numerous admirers and protégé, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said that it was obvious in the pictures taken with prominent Nigerians that its principal, Tinubu is strong and healthy.

“Your Excellency, you have demonstrated the new lease of life with the countless solidarity visits to your London residence by prominent Nigerians including H.E President Muhammadu Buhari, State Governors, former Governors, Speaker HOR, Senators, members HOR, party stalwarts and other very important personalities too numerous to mention”

“Your Excellency has also been strong to attend to all your visitors against the backdrop that you have been hospitalized and incapacitated”

“The lies and propaganda is now a national anthem being chorused and peddled by some individuals who feel threatened and are jittery of your rising political profile”

The group said that it believe the return of its principal from his medical leave will prepare the party towards strategic mobilization of Nigerians in preparation for the task ahead.

“Your return will strengthen us and our party APC for the task ahead and redesign the structure of our productive paradigm towards a more progressive and united Nigeria”

“We wish you sound health on behalf of all Tinubulators and Tinubuist across the globe as we all await your historic return” It said.

Comments

comments