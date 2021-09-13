Insecurity: One Killed, Many Abducted As Gunmen Invade Taraba Community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a border community between Taraba and Benue states, killing one person and abducting many.

The gunmen who stormed a border community in Benue State forced residents to flee to Koffai Ahmadu in Takum Local Government Area for safety on Saturday.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Chairman of Takum council, Shiban Tikari said that security has been beefed up in the neighbouring communities to avert escalation.

He described the incident as an act of cowardice, stressing that efforts are in top gear to cater for the displaced and return them to their ancestral homes.

“One person was killed in the attack and I recovered the corpse and many others were also said to have been kidnapped,” Tikari said.

“Where the bandits invaded, residents there all ran to Koffai Ahmadu for safety, but they were people from Benue State.

“People were also alleging that houses were burnt, but I can also confirm to you that no house was set ablaze as I went to the scene.’

“Actually, what really happened is that people are referring to Koffai Ahmadu as the center for the hostilities, but precisely where it took place is at the border between Taraba and Benue states.

“We have put security in place to restore normalcy in the border communities especially the operation whirl stroke [whose members] are now camping close to the affected community to avert any further breakdown of law and order.”

On efforts made to identify the culprits, the council boss added that no arrest had been made by security agencies so far.

