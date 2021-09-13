Bye-election turns bloody in Delta as one vigilante shot dead by hoodlums

A vigilante member has been reportedly shot dead in Irri, one of the communities where a by-election was held for Isoko South Constituency in Delta State on Saturday.

Though circumstances surrounding the shooting were sketchy as at press time, it was gathered that arm-wielding hoodlums stormed the Irri ward 10, unit 5 at around 3:15 pm to snatch ballot papers.

They reportedly shot sporadically into the air to scare away voters before gunning down the victim and carting away electoral materials.

When contacted, the Delta State Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe could not confirm if the victim died or survived the incident.

He disclosed that it was a stray bullet that struck the victim, adding that where the bullet came from was yet to be ascertained.

It will be noted that the exercise had been relatively peaceful across polling units until the unfortunate incident.

The people of Isoko South Constituency 1 had turned out in their numbers to vote for their in the bye-election to fill the vacant seat in the House of Assembly.

The seat became vacant following the sudden death of Kenneth Ogba, the member representing the Constituency, in June.

The election was keenly contested among candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Comments

comments