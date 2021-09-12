Tragedy as Auchi Poly student commits suicide, wills mobile phone to girlfriend

A 23-year-old student of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State identified as Solomon Oboh, has left many dejected after he willed his mobile phone to his girlfriend and committed suicide.

The late National Diploma, ND 1 student of Public Administration was said to have been in the class earlier on the day when he had some not too nice experience, as he felt humiliated for his inability to spell the words, “computer technology” correctly in the presence of his classmates.

Source added that Oboh left a terse suicide note behind, without disclosing the full content of the message.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, added that the deceased instructed that his mobile phone should be given to one Sandra, whom he begged for forgiveness in the suicide note.

“Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class, we only came home later in the evening to find him dangling in the ceiling of his room at Bawack area of South Ibie.

“He was a very quiet boy who takes his academics very serious. He doesn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression or whatsoever,” the source explained.

When contacted the Polytechnic spokesman, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie, confirmed the incident, but added that he was yet to be fully briefed on the details of what happened.

