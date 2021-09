Nigerian Comedian identified as Bovi Ugboma, has put up his last son, Chuchu, for sale after the son had broken the third TV in the year.

Bovi took to his instagram page to share pictures and videos of his son and the broken television while cautioning him on the damages.

He captioned the pictures thus'”For sale! He broke the third TV in a year.”

“Who broke the TV? You’re crying. Are you not the one that broke the TV?” Bovi questioned his son in the Video.

Photo Credit: The Punch

