Man remanded for rape, stealing in Ekiti

Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, presided over by Magistrate Saka Afunso, has granted an order to remand Ogunlola Gboyega, 30 in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti.

In his request, the police prosecutor, Inspector Olubu Apata said, remanding the defendant will allow him forward the duplicate case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

According to the charge, Ogunlola Gboyega was reasonably suspected to have committed offences of rape, attempted murder and stealing from a 27-year-old girl in Iworoko Ekiti on 5th September, 2021.

In her explanation to the police, the victim said she was going to Anambra State to check on her children when the defendant took her with his car while she slept off and later found herself in Ogunlola’s room where he was raped, beating and inserted iron in her virginal which landed her in the hospital.

The victim also alleged the defendant stole her phone and cash sum of N260,000, her children’s school fees.

The offences run contrary to and punishable under sections 358,320 and 390 of Criminal Code, Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti state, 2012.

The case has been adjourned to 5th October, 2021 for mention.

