Insecurity: We can only achieve peace by tackling poverty – Jonathan

Former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has said that peace is the bridge that links poverty to prosperity.

Jonathan while speaking at the public presentation of a research report entitled ‘Terrorism and Banditry: The Nexus’, published by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) on Friday said he understands from experience that nation building can be challenging, adding that Nigeria’s pursuit of peace cannot be achieved if there is no security.

“Our pursuit of peace cannot be achieved in isolation of the pursuit of justice and other human security needs. This is so because peace is the bridge that links poverty to prosperity, reconciles hope with despair and imposes order on chaos.

“There is no doubt that our nation is plagued by many crises and these challenges have continued to threaten our fate and shared destinies.

“We have lost our loved ones, lost millions of properties and investments because of insecurity. The challenges posed by banditry, terrorism and other associated crimes threaten our human essence and the essential values of our democracy and nationhood.

“This is why the GJF considered it apt to undertake this research with a view to engaging the relevant stakeholders towards improved security.

“As a leader, I have been privileged to preside over the affairs of this nation for five years. I appreciate the challenges that come with nation-building and the burden associated with pursuing peace and building trust in times of crises.”