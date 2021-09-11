Group rates Kogi high on Education, infrastructure

The State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) in conjunction with Universal Basic Education (UBEB) And the media team of the All Progressives Congress. (APC) have hailed Kogi State government for their successes in infrastructural development in the state’s Education sector.

Publisher of APC news online, and former State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Dr. Tom Ohikere said the Team was on a fact-finding mission to ascertain the level of progress in the area of infrastructural investment in education in the various APC-controlled states.



He said the Team, done with accessing various schools in the Northern Region of the country, is carrying out assessments across the 3 Senatorial Districts of the State with findings and recommendations for improvement such as the provision of landed space for a Model Smart School, and a Model ICT Centre.

The Team lauded the GYB Model architectural designs for schools, quality furniture, roofing sheets, and parapet design, noting that Kogi maintains the lead amongst the 19 Northern States, with a call to do more.

On his part, Chief Onoja revealed that the Yahaya Bello New Direction Blueprint consolidates on a foundational security structure which succeeds in making the State the nation’s foremost commercial hub for natural endowments, and human resources for a sustainable future.



He underscored education as the bedrock of development, saying Governor Bello prioritizes other thematic areas of health, infrastructure, and employment evident in the high-quality infrastructure, and provision of quality teaching aids with assurances of a 25 percent increase to be captured in the State’s 2022 Budget.

The meeting was joined by the State Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Sunday Faleke, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, UBEC Officer, Mr. Otunye Kingsley, SUBEB Chairman, Hon. Suleiman Ndaleye, and other government functionaries.

