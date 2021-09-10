Korea International Corporation Agency Strengthens Collaboration With Kogi Poly To Boost Vocational And Technological Advancement

The Korea International Corporation Agency (KOICA) and the Nigeria Korea Friendly Institute (NKFI) are set to strengthen collaboration with Kogi State Polytechnic to boost vocational and advanced technological knowledge and increase youth employment opportunity in the country.

The partnership will also see the Korean agency and friendship institute engage teaching and non teaching staff of the Polytechnic on capacity training, ICT, construction engineering and automobile.

This was announced when the team of KOICA led by the Country Director, Mr WooChan Chang visited the Polytechnic on Wednesday, 8th of September, 2021.

Mr Chang confirmed the agency’s readiness to share human and material resources with the Polytechnic and also facilitate vocational training through the N.K.F.I with specialists coming from the Dong-Eui University in South Korea.

He said the collaboration with the institution was part of KOICA’s drive to support vocational education in Nigeria which has been extended to the Federal Ministry of Education and National Board of Technical Education (NBTE).

Mr. Chang commended the management of the Polytechnic for providing support to the institute through security and promised the agency’s readiness to reciprocate the gesture.

Mr. Diana Kim, one of the leading lecturers who was also part of the KOICA team, said that the agency would kick start its second phase of programmes in earnest just as she called for support in the area of human and material resources from the Polytechnic to make it a success.

Responding, the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, commended the KOICA for the mutually rewarding project and partnership which he believed would further place the institution on a higher pedestal.

Dr. Usman thanked the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, for sustaining the initiative of NKFI which was established by the previous administration.

The Rector stressed the need for more vocational and technical education to tackle insecurities, poverty, unemployment and promote well being of people in Nigeria.

Dr Usman also assured the Korean delegation that the Polytechnic would play active role in ensuring that their aims and objectives were achieved.

Other members of the team were Kwon Eun Jin, Office Administrator, Mavis Bujor Eta, Research Officer, Justina Ujah Omozokpia, a representative of Federal Ministry of Budget, Arome Gabriel Okewu, the Rector of NKFI and other Principal Officers of the institute.

Other Principal officers of the Polytechnic present at meeting were Dr. Kehinde Felix Lamidi, the Deputy Rector, Mr. Sunday Aiyeetan, the Registrar, Mr. Obadaki Obaro Adeika, the Bursar, Mrs. Ozohu O.M Audu, the Polytechnic Librarian and Engineer Adamu Ayni Abdullahi, the Director of Works and Services.

Comments

comments