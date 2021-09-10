Kogi Poly Lecturer Suspended For Failing Students Who Failed To Buy Handouts

The Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, Usman Salisu Ogbo, has announced the suspension of a staff in the institution for allegedly forcing students to buy textbooks before they would pass their examinations.

Ogbo disclosed this when the President, National Association of Nigeria Students, (NANS) Comrade Sunday Asefon, alongside his entourage, paid the management of the polytechnic a courtesy visit on Thursday.

The Rector, who did not mention the name of the staff, said it is a clear injustice to the educational system for any lecturer to impose textbooks, popularly called handouts on students before they could pass their examinations.

He explained that some forces in the Polytechnic who are against his transformation agenda made several efforts to truncate the ban on the sale of textbooks to the students but failed.

He explained further that examination malpractice, cultism, social vices, forgery of result to get admission in the Polytechnic is now a thing of the past warning that the current management will deal decisively with anyone found wanting breaking the law.

