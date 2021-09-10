COVID-19: NCDC Announces 727 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 727 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections.

The additional 727 COVID-19 infections, on Thursday, indicated an increase over the 559 cases reported on Wednesday and was attributed to the third wave surge caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant and low vaccination rates across the country.

“The 727 new cases are reported from 18 states – Rivers (257), Lagos (157), Edo (85), Imo (63), FCT (33), Delta (28), Kaduna (27), Benue (17), Akwa Ibom (13) Ekiti (13), Taraba (12), Bayelsa (5), Kano (4), Ogun (4), Oyo (3), Abia, Nasarawa and Plateau reported two each respectively.

“Our today’s reports includes; 12 positive cases for Taraba state are for Sept. 7. Cases for Edo state are backlogs from Sept., 7, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

“Zero cases were reported from Ondo, Osun and Sokoto States,” it said.