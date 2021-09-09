Police Nab 4 Suspected Robbers With Human Skulls In Kogi

Four suspected armed robbers terrorising residents in Bassa Local Government Area of the state have met their Waterloo after they were apprehended by the operatives of Nigerian Police force, Bassa division.

This was made known in a statement by the command Spokesperson DSP William Aya, at the state capital, Lokoja on Thursday

He said “Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Bassa Division led by the Divisional Police Officer promptly swung into action, stormed the compound and arrested the suspects.

“The suspected kidnappers/armed robbers have been terrorising residents of the LGA and its environs for long,”

Those arrested are Guda Dangana, Dogo Chure, Dekina Zhiya and Samson Nyiza.

Aya added that a locally made pistol, one 7.62mm ammunition, one cartridge, one G3 ammunition and two human skulls were recovered from them.