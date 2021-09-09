NUJ condemns killing of NTA employee in Kogi

Obiahu was stoned to death on Tuesday evening by unknown assailants shortly after he closed from work.

Briefing journalists at a press conference on Thursday, Kogi State NUJ chairman, Comrade Momohjimoh Adeiza called on security agencies to unravel the circumstances behind the death of the NTA engineer.

He described the late engineer as a gentleman whose life was cut short by men of the underworld.

While commiserating with the NTA family over the irreplaceable loss, the NUJ chairman observed that it has become very difficult for many Nigerians to go about their legitimate businesses.

Speaking further, Adeiza said, “A young man who went to work to do his legitimate duty was killed on his way home. It is so sad, very unfortunate. At this juncture, I will want to call the Nigeria police, to do everything possible to unravel the circumstances behind the death of that young man.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to do their legitimate business anywhere in Nigeria today. From the available information, he was a staff of NTA who closed at the end of the day he was going back home and was later killed. I want to commiserate with the family of the deceased and the entire NTA all over the country over the unfortunate incident”.

Continuing, the chairman stated that, “Like I said, the government should please do something to protect every Nigerians and the media broadcast inclusive. If the deceased had been provided with adequate cover, I believe what happened should not have happened.

“What we have heard is that he was closing late, and he was going home unprotected. No vehicle. If somebody must be closing from work at that ungodly hour of the night, something should be done for him to go home safely. I want to call on media owners to provide vehicles to convey their staff to their various destinations to avert future occurrence of this ugly incident.”

Credit: Daily Post.