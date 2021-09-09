21 Year Old Man Beats Dad to Death in Kogi

A man identified as Muhammed Yusuf of Lokoja Local Government area of the state has reportedly beat his father, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf 70, to death on Wednesday.

The suspect according to the information gathered, is a drug addict who had refused to further his Education despite his father’s effort to get him back to school.

An eye witness narrated how Muhammed murdered his father on Wednesday evening.

“I am their neighbor. The boy has been misbehaving since yesterday morning so I told the father that we should go to the barracks and use soldiers so that we can pick him up.

“I left for work around 4pm yesterday and was supposed to close by 12am but I closed by 10pm. When I came in,I was knocking on the gate, but nobody opened it. When I came in with my key inside, I said baba please open the door for me but the boy replied that baba is not around.

“I asked him, where has baba been? And I know that baba does not go out when it is six o’clock. He always locks his door. When I came in, I saw him in baba’s room, and baba doesn’t normally allow him to enter his room. Immediately I called my fiancee, telling him that this boy has killed his father because what is he doing in baba’s room and baba is not around.

“Then he called Baba number but Babe number was switched off. I now went to the Police station, and we came with SARS to arrest it. When we entered the room Baba was in a pool of blood still breathing, that was how we rushed him to the hospital. This morning, we heard the news that baba is dead. An eyewitness, Bello Nana told our reporter.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP William Ovye Aya, while confirming the incident said is yet to get the full details of the incident.

