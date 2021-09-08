OAU Fires English Lecturer Over Sexual Harassment

Adebayo Mosobalaje, a lecturer at the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Art of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has been sacked over sexual harassment.

The Governing Council of the university approved his dismissal after he was found guilty of sexual demeanor against a female student.

This was announced in a statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju.

“In its avowed determination to rid the University of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and, or coercion, the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has dismissed another lecturer who was found guilty of sexual demeanor against a female student.”

“The decision to dismiss Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.

“Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate University sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.”