NTA staff allegedly stoned to death in Kogi

According to Daily Post, it was gathered that late Odiahu who works at the engineering department of the NTA boaster station in Okene was stoned to death on Tuesday evening after he closed from work.

A staff of the Nigerian Television Authority, identified as Chukwu Odiahu has been reportedly stoned to death in Okene, Kogi State by yet to be identified assailants.

A staff of NTA in Okene while confirming the incident said ” It is very unfortunate we all woke up this morning to see the death of one of our colleagues under the engineering department.

” When we closed transmission around 10pm on Tuesday, he left the office premises. Unfortunately this morning, (Wednesday), we discovered his corpse that he was killed with stones by some persons who we do not know.

“All the staff on duty have been arrested because they are prime suspects. The incident has been reported to the Police for investigation. Odiahu is a gentleman who is committed to his duty. He died a horrible death”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) DSP William Ovye Aya is yet to confirm the incident as he failed to pick calls or messages sent to his mobile phones