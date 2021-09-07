2023: NCCL cautions Senator Alex Kadiri not to relegate zone

The Pro North central presidency advocacy group, the North Central Coalition for Leadership (NCCL) has cautioned former senator from Kogi State, Senator Alex Kadiri to desist from relegating the zone to the back bench of political affairs in the country

The group through its Director General, Mr Charles Oluwatoyin stated that the former senator’s statement in a recent press conference urging the region to forfeit the position of presidency and focus on securing the All Progressive Congress’ chairmanship seat was totally derailing from the desire of many persons from the region to secure top spot in the nation’s polity

The DG reminded the Senator that overtime the region has never been given the opportunity to rule the nation either in the presidency or vice presidency slot despite the very strategic role and positioning which the region occupied in the nation

Mr. Oluwatoyin described the senator’s comment that “nobody from the region was worthy of the presidency” as disparaging and an insult to himself who was not just from the region but has served in the Red Chambers of the Nation’s legislative arm for 5 years representing Kogi East

The DG asserted that if truly the former senator was a leader of the region as he vehemently claimed during the press conference he held, he would rather than diminish his own region gather the needed momentum and add his own voice to ensuring that the largely marginalized region was given the desired and overdue recognition.

He asked if the former Senator was not tired of the continued subjection of the region’s best heads to the role of party chairmanship when there were more commending and strategic position which the region could command and occupy owing to its strategic position and ability to unite the nation

Mr. Oluwatoyin asserted that according the Nation’s constitution every citizen of the country irrespective of their region were entitled to the top executive position of the country and there were several qualified and politically viable individuals from the region that has the track record and the capacity to lead the nation

While urging the Senator to desist from playing politics of bitterness which rendered his five years of service at the Red Chamber non impactful on the people of Kogi East which he represented, he mentioned that the group was bringing together its research and would soon present its most qualified North Central candidate which it would throw its weight behind in days to come.

