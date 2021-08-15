Ejeh Ahmadu Yakubu Foundation Unveiled With A Maiden Lecture And Book Launch In Abuja

By Muhammed Nasiru

The Secretary General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Sultan of Sokoto Caliphate, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; Former Governors of Kogi and Katsina State, Capt. Idris Wada, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema, respectively; renowned energy merchant, High Chief Innocent Etazuma; and well wishers drawn from and outside Kogi State, were among those who attended the maiden Ejeh Ahmadu Yakubu Foundation(AYF) Lecture, Book Launch and Foundation Unveiling.

The Sultan, who was ably represented by the Emir of Jiwa, HRM Alh. Idris Musa due to his unavoidabe absence and other top dignitaries at the event also hailed Musa Abdulkarim Itodo, author of the book titled “the Great dynasty of the Atiyele Om’Idoko of Igala Kingdom”.

A former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema, who was the Chairman of the occasion described the Late Ejeh Ahmadu as a bridge-builder and one of the most resilient, resourceful and successful Nigerian Monarch who gave his entire life time to the service of humanity.

The Ex Governor, Shema, while launching the book on Saturday, said Late Ejeh Ahmad’s bridge-building cut across tribes, religions and generations, noting that the successes his children are recording in life are a clear indication of what he sowed adding that there is no reward for good other than good.

Guest Speaker and Book reviewer at the event, Prof. Muhammed Suleiman Audu While congratulating Mr Itodo for the book he authored said, “Itodo has proved to be a creative and persevering historian of royal documentary in a remarkable and diligent manner for immediate use and future references”.

The Chief Launcher, Innocent Zuma in his remarks, said the book truly presented the historical study of the emergence of the Ejeh throne in Ankpa as well as its earliest occupants. Further Satisfied with the author’s dexterity made a dedicated donation in addition to his launching of the book and Ahmadu Yakubu Foundation which he promised to be in synergy with for the next five years, at least.

While the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council, HRH. Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar was represented by Alhaji Rajab, the Sarkin Haske Nupe; Rep. Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims of Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives described the event as a worthy Posthumous honour for a man who was ever available for both his subjects and anyone who comes to him.

The Administration Officer to Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji A. A. Maikano, in a response letter to his invitation, as read at the event regretted his inability to physically attend the ceremony but profiled Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu and Saed Baba Habib as his representatives to the event.

Highlight of the day was a vote of thanks by Prince Aminu Ahmad Yakubu, on behalf of the Foundation. He thanked all those who had come from far and near for the time they had sacrificed even as He equally expressed profound gratitude to all those who either attended in proxy or sent their goodwill messages.

Comments

comments