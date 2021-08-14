Asuku: The Focused Servant leader

The burden of leadership comes with a huge responsibility of ensuring that citizen’s trust are not betrayed and their expectations not disappointed through actions of non performance, negligence, insensitivity, financial irresponsibility and all sought

Those who hold these positions carry the weight of the burden alongside the glory or the shame of what the people largely pronounce on them and their leadership. At the end of the day, the court of public opinion holds more value than that of “sycophancy and cowards who hide under the guise of pseudo accounts to ooze tantrums”

One thing you can’t separate from these role is that at the helms of affairs is a leader who holds the image and bears the brunt or take the glory. The leader whose name is mentioned whether good or bad, one who history would not forget and a myriad of lieutenants whose day to day task is to ensure that the leader’s name is found in the kind books of history

Among this circumstance is the note worthy service of Pharmacist Abdulkareem Jamiu, the Youngest Chief of Staff, to the Youngest Governor in Nigeria, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, since his appointment to fill up the position of running the day to day activities of the governor, which revolves around politics, administration, policies and program.

Pharmacist Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku’s role in the government of His Excellency as the Chief of Staff was foremost the re-building friendly Bridges across divided lines; an assignment which launched his official engagements and had largely resulted in numerous gains, turning foes to friends on the side of Let’s do more administration.

Asuku, a man of peace, his life’s philosophy focuses on such trajectory as he has also shown tremendous leadership abilities in the way he has effectively ensured that Government operations in the state was never on a stand still while every stakeholder have been considerably carried along in the scope of things, hence a less cloudy second term of governor Yahaya Bello, who now have many beckoning on him for a greater assignment.

A staunch believer of the Youth, a known ethnic and religious tolerant, Pharmacist Asuku has operated a open door policy whereby everyone have access to his principal without sentiments or suspicion; knowing his role as the Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor, he has largely bridge the gap between His Excellency and the people, such an unprecedented feet.

Overtime, Pharmacist Asuku is known as a humanitarian who cease at nothing to ensure that people’s health and education’s plight meets a solution. Truth is Asuku represents compassion, he made it a point of duty to ensure that under the leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Civil Servants in the State would get paid consistently before any one else, particularly Government Appointees.

His philosophy and track record shows that he is of the class of “humanity first” before anything else with his point of call being “before anything else, we are respectively the people’s servant and we must ensure never to lose sight of such disposition “

In this tasks of leading the team of His Excellency’s appointees, are there distractions? The answer is Yes, numerous in fact. But the gentle “servant leader” has displayed focus, dedication and resilience in the performance of his duties, to his Boss, Father and Mentor, Alhaji Yahaya who has and would always remain his one and only assignment

He has continued to express the commitment of the Governor Yahaya Bello led administration to leave behind remarkable landmark projects which would ensure that history would be kind to the name “Yahaya Bello” while he sojourned into a higher responsibility for the greater good of our Nation

His solemn pledge was also that more young individuals would continue to be enlisted on board Kogi state government, while broken fences would be mended for the greater good of the confluence state as there was more to do “together”

For those who are already frustrated, engulfed with envy and undefined pettiness; wondering how such a young fellow got blessed with wisdom of winning more friends and supporters rather than create enemies born out of greed and ego?

Only time will tell…

