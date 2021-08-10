KOGI POLY WITHDRAWS 217 OVER POOR ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE, EXPELS 1 FOR FORGERY

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of Provisional Admissions of 217 students of the institution for poor academic performance.

This was part of decisions reached at the meeting on Monday, 9th of August, 2021 at the Hall “A” of the main campus.

The meeting chaired by the Rector, Dr. Salisu O. Usman, also considered and approved results of students for the second semester 2019/2020 academic session.

The summary of students withdrawn on the grounds of poor Academic Performance is as follows:

1. HND I PUBLIC ADMIN = 13

2. ND I PUBLIC ADMIN = 157

3. ND I ACCOUNTANCY = 31

4. HND I ACCOUNTANCY = 09

5. HND II BUS. ADMIN = 04

6. HND I LIB. & INFO. SC. = 01

7. ND I COMPUTER Engr. = 01

8. ND I URBAN & REGIONAL PLAN. = 01

The Board also approved the expulsion of one Mr. Tope Atolagbe, HND II student of the Department of Library Science (2017/HND/LIS/134), for tendering forged documents.

The Board, after due consideration of the recommendations of Student Disciplinary Committee, found Mr. Atolagbe guilty of conniving with one Mr. Gbenga Ayeni Michael (2017/ND/BUS/1032) who illegally tendered forged documents to obtain statement of results which they also used to dupe other students.

Consequently, the Board approved that the result of Mr. Gbenga Ayeni Micheal who is at large be withheld until he appears before the Disciplinary Committee for interrogation.

The Rector used the occasion to disclose that the Dean, Students Services, Engineer Salawu Salihu Ijiji has been redeployed as Director, Kogi Poly Consults while Mr John Friday Otaru who was the Director of the Poly Consults would now be the Dean, Students Services.

The Rector who thanked the Board for the continued support, however charged members who are heads of Schools, Departments and Units to always provide dependable leadership at all times.

Compiled By:

Uredo Omale (Mrs.)

Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

