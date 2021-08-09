Kashim Akor eulogises Onoja @47

Director-General of the National Productivity Center, Dr Kashim Akor has extended his warmest wishes to Chief Edward Onoja, Deputy Governor of Kogi State on the celebrations of his 47th birthday Anniversary. In a statement, personally signed by the Director-General, Dr Akor praised God for the life of Onoja whom he described as a cultivated young leader imbibed with the wisdom of sage and baked with the scriptural fear of God.

” It is a thing of pride to associate with such personality as you. You are admirable and exemplify what a leader should be; kind, brave, foresighted and disciplined. You are a young leader gifted with the wisdom of a sage. It is my fervent prayer that those things you desire fall into place for you. “

On behalf of my family, my dependable team at the National Productivity Center, I extend my warmest felicitations as you celebrate what has been generally adjudged to be a beautiful and worthy existence. You are exemplary, pragmatic, astute and visionary. Continue to be the light that shines the path to a prosperous future, keep being the unifier and bridge builder you are and above all, stand in stoic image of God. Happy birthday Your Excellency.

