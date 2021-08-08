Kashim Akor salutes Ngige @69

Many prominent Nigerians including Director-General of the National Productivity Center Dr Kashim Akor have sent birthday greetings to Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on his 69th birthday anniversary.



Dr Kashim Akor, in a statement wishing Senator Ngige well on Sunday, said the Senator- Governor is an ‘ebullient reference of value, patriotism and bridge builder’.

‘You are a worthy patriot, whose traces of service to the nation has been legendary. you are true patriot with emulating strokes. Your manifestations in the services of the land have been exemplary and worthy of emulating.’

‘On behalf of my family and the entire team at the National Productivity Center, I join many Nigerians in celebrating your many years of fascinating achievements, sacrifices and unblemished career as a patriot and professional. You are a national pride, and we wholeheartedly identify with your legacies. We salute your intellectual posture, inimitable patriotism and excellent work ethics and unrivalled leadership.’

Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige (born 8 August 1952) is the current Minister of Labour and Employment (Nigeria), appointed to serve in two terms under President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime. He was elected senator for Anambra Central Constituency in April 2011. He was the governor of Anambra State in Nigeria from May 2003 to March 2006 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Chris Ngige is currently a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

