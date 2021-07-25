Rep. Halims Holds Maiden Mid Term Report, Empowers Loyalists Amidst Commendations

By A. M. Nasiru

As the tenure of the serving members of the Ninth National Assembly comes to a logical middle, the Honorable Member Representing Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro Federal Constituency of Kogi State used the opportunity of the Sallah celebration to hold a maiden midterm report/Town Hall meeting with his constituents.

Taking advantage of the many constituents drawn home by Sallah engagements, such as wedding and get-together parties, the Federal Lawmaker spent two days in traversing Omala, Olamaboro and Ankpa to showcase his achievements while calling on his constituents to challenge, contradict, suggest and support the successes recorded so far.

The exercise which is a first of its kind in the history of the area received the applause of critical Stakeholders including the Ojogba Onu-Ife, HRH. Chief Boniface U. Musa, Chairmen of the three Local Government Area He represents, Members of Kogi State House of Assembly, Opposition Leaders and Representatives of Organized Labour.

In his repeated remarks, Rep. Halims thanked the people of Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro Federal Constituency for the confidence reposed in him to serve them at the National Assembly. He recalled, with nostalgia, how he declared before the people of the area about two and a half years ago, stressing that it was having fulfilled most of the promised He made that He had the guts to stand before the people to give account of his stewardship so far promising to do.

The two days town hall meeting was kicked off at the Valid Hotel, Abejukolo on its first day with a Public Lecture on “The Workings Of A Legislator” presented by the very erudite Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Dr Usman Salisu Ogbo, who spoke extensively on the topic.

Day two which kick started at Okpo, headquarters of Olamaboro Local Government Area, was well attended and a Lecture was delivered on the “Conceptualization of Constituency Project” by the Provost of Kogi State College of Education Ankpa, Dr. M. K. Ibrahim before the grand finale at Ankpa, Headquarters of Ankpa Local Government Area.

Prominent opposition leaders, including the Kogi State Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, Hon. Farouk Yahaya spoke in commendation at Ankpa as the opposition scribe noted that “The election of Halims to House of Representatives is never a misplacement of priority to Ankpa People”.

The Executive Director of the Center for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, Prince Saleh Yakubu, was the guest Speaker at the grand finale and He congratulated the people of Ankpa Federal Constituency for electing a competent hand, like Rep. Halims to represent them at the National Assembly.

Rep. Halims also distributed three motorcycles to the respective Liaison officers of his Constituency offices, doled out three tricycle to different support groups and additional four motorcycle to select Loyalists. Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Halims Progressives Forum, Hon. Abdulkareem Hashim thanked Hon. Halims for the gesture which He described as a rare reward in modern politics and vowed on behalf of others, that they will continue to support all his aspirations.

It is worthy of note, that the Federal Lawmaker have promised to revisit a rural access mobility earth road ravaged by erosion, construct more feeder roads, in the Constituency, install solar powered street lights and carry out another record breaking mega empowerment program by the end of the year 2021.

