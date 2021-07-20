KSYDC Felicitate With Muslims

On behalf of the members of the Kogi State Youth Development Commission, I heartily felicitate with His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku and the entire muslim Ummah on the occasion of this years Eid’l Kabir celebration.

I want to use this medium to draw our attention to the significance of today and to most importantly remind us of the teachings of Islam which is centered on Peace, Love, Tolerance, Unity and Morality as exemplified by Prophet MUHAMMED (SAW).

As Youths, we must imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet who throughout his life time, lived for the betterment of the people he lead and the society. We must continue to show love to one another, live in peace, harmony and ensure we contribute positively to the development of our communities and the state.

As we celebrate, may this season bring more peace, blessings and fortune to Kogi State under the able leadership of HE Gov. Yahaya Bello whose passion for youth development remain unmatched.

Once again, congratulations to our pragmatic, dynamic, visionary, positively impacting and youthful governor and to all the Muslim faithfuls around the world.

LAWAL OZOMATA JAMES

Chairman, Kogi State Youth Development Commission

Comments

comments