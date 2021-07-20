EID EL KABIR FELICITATIONS FROM THE RECTOR, KOGI STATE POLYTECHNIC, LOKOJA

On behalf of the Governing Council, Management, staff and students of Kogi State Polytechnic, I felicitate with all Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid el Kabir.

I also wish to specially felicitate with our amiable Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, our dear leaders of thoughts and the government and good people of Kogi State, for the grace to witness the auspicious moment.

The festivity which is an annual commemoration of the ultimate faithfulness and submissiveness to the will of our creator demonstrated by Prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, his son, is a constant reminder for us to reflect on our sense of faithfulness, love, forgiveness and good neighborliness.

As we mark the occasion therefore, I wish to urge us to be mindful of the lessons of optimism in the wake of submissiveness which the sacrifice entails.

I also enjoin Muslim faithfuls in the Polytechnic in particular to continue to reflect on the virtues of the festivity and strengthen the culture of peace, love and and understanding with one another in the quest for a greater and more prosperous Polytechnic, Kogi State and Nigeria.

It is my prayer that the blessings of Almighty Allah bring us hope, faith and joy, and may He accept our sacrifices as an act of Ibadah.

Once again, Happy Eid el Adha from all of us at Kogi State Polytechnic.

Signed:

Salisu Ogbo Usman

PhD, fcia

