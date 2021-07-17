Press Release : KYDC Sets Up 6-Man Committee

The Chairman, Kogi State Youth Development Commission, Mr Lawal Ozomata James has set up a 6-man committee to work out short term plans for the Youth Commission. The short term plan according to the chairman is to set the Commission on the path to implementing the mandate, aims and objectives of the Commission.

Members of the committee are

1. Mr. Umar Dan’asabe Mohammed, Gender Expert – Committee Chairman

2. Mr. Israel Alonge, Representative of the National Youth Council – Member

3. Mr. Bidemi Olorunloba, Youth Entrepreneur- Member

4. Mr. Victor Oshamoh, Representative of the Office of the SSG – Member

5. Ms Ogaji Awuya Esther, Representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development – Member and

6. Mrs Agbogun Eunice Abimbola, Representative of Civil Society Organization – Secretary

The Chairman charged the committee to come up with workable and achievable plan for the Youths of Kogi State, noting that, the composition of the committee was based on their track records in their various areas of endeavor.

The committee has two weeks to submit their report.

Iliyasu Zakari

Technical Assistant to the Chairman,

Kogi State Youth Development Commission

Comments

comments