KOGI EAST MONARCHS,WOMEN AND YOUTHS APPRECIATES HOMS-FCT, DR RAMATU TIJJANI-ALIYU FOR ALWAYS REMEMBERING THEM

Kogi East monarchs, women and youths have sent a good will message to the Honourable Minister of State FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu for always thinking and putting them in mind in alleviating and ameliorating their sufferings.

In a Statement signed and availed to newsmen in Anyigba by TeamRamatu Coordinator Kogi East zone, Hajia Rekiya Ibrahim noted that the Eastern flank of the state is paramount to the Honourable Minister of State, FCT and she is poised to do more, engage critical stakeholders on development and empower women and youths so as to compliment efforts of the government in reducing poverty to the barest minimum.

Speaking on behalf of the Monarchs in his palace, HRH Usman Obaje, described the Honourable Minister of State, FCT as a selfless, astute and benevolent leader who always cared for everyone no matter your level in the social strata, he thanked her for the Sallah gifts and prayed for guidance and protection in piloting the affairs of the FCT as a clarion call to increased service to God and mankind.

Women and youth groups converged in Anyigba, the commercial nerve centre of Igala Kingdom to receive several Sallah gifts, ranging from rams, bags of rice and souvenirs.

Speaking on behalf of the Youths, Chairman of TeamRamatu Ankpa, Alh Abubakar thanks the Honourable Minister of State, FCT and pledges his continuous support and the entire team in upholding the ideals of the Amazon,” he concluded.

Comments

comments