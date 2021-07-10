2023 Presidency: TINA Gets National Executives, Promises To Embark On Strategic Campaign For Tinubu

As the race to the 2023 Presidential election thickens, a pro Tinubu 2023 presidential support group under the umbrella of Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda (TINA), has promised to intensify on a strategic campaigns to woo Nigerians in support of the candidacy of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group made the promises in abuja on Thursday during the announcements of its National Executives.

According to the Director General of the group, Mr Alamoh Kehinde Samuel, Tinubulate Agenda has found the former Lagos state governor worthy in character, competence and in integrity to throw her support behind and embark on a rigorous mobilization for his political ambition ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Alamoh, while speaking further said, Tinubu’s consistency and triumphants in Nigeria’s political terrain has confirmed his authenticity and capability to pilot the affairs of the country.

Announcing the Executive members of the group, Mr Alamoh named Abdulraman Suleiman as the Deputy DG, while Prince Henry Ofem was appointed the National Secretary General of the group. Others are; Mohammed Oseni as National Financial Secretary, Suleiman Franklyn Bishop as National Publicity Secretary, Bassey John as National Organizing Secretary, Doris Igwe as National Treasurer, Martins Michael Dele as Ass National Treasurer, Aluko-Olokun Ayomide Zion as Assistant Organizing Secretary.

He said zoning formula across the geopolitical zones was considered to ensure fairness and spread of offices across the country.

Mr Alamoh enjoined the executive members of the group to see their appointments as a call to serve, urging them to work as team players.

Comments

comments