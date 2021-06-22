Mammoth Crowd As Ekinrin Adde Launch N100m Education Support Fund, Celebrates New Yam Festival In Ground Style

Ekinrin-Adde Community was on Saturday flooded with dignitaries who came to honour the Community’s invitation to its annual day celebration.

Aside from the rich cultural splendour which was on display to commemorate Ekinrin-Adde day which took place at the Baptist High School’s open field, one of the important parts of the event was the official launching of the sum of N100million nairas which will be channelled into reviving the dying Educational Institutions of the community and the conferment of Chieftaincy titles on 5 persons.

At the event, guests were seen been carried away by the full display of the Community’s rich cultural displays and the calming atmosphere which was comforting enough for all guests and indigenes.

Addressing the invited dignitaries, the President, Ekinrin-Adde Community Development Association (EACDA), Mr Wilson Abiodun Olorunleke said, Ekinrin Adde has through communal efforts, embarked on arrays of community projects which has made the community one of the leading giants in Ijumu Local government.

Mr Wilson emphasized on the importance of resuscitating the first secondary school in Ijumu and the other secondary school because according to him, Ekinrin Adde’s penchant for quality education must be sustained.

He revealed that N100m will be needed to fast track the rebirth of the schools to their normal positions and achieve the success of giving the children quality education and a future.

The Chief launcher of the day who was also conferred with a chieftaincy title as Otunba Atuluse Of Ekinrin-Adde, Chief Michael Olaiya Olobatoke, while galvanising for supports and donations towards helping our children’s education for future sake, donated two million nairas to kick start the fundraising.

Notable among the donors were, Hon Adewale Omofaiye, who announced a donation of One Million Naira, Hon Shabba Ibrahim who donated five hundred thousand nairas, Otunba Deji Toba of the United Kingdom who announced a donation of One Million naira.

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Lokoja, Prof Akinwunmi, Speaker of Kogi State House Of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole, MD/CEO Last Wealth NiG, LTD, Chief Omolere and others were not left out in the donations to bring back to live, the dying education system of the community.

In the same vein, the Olu-Adde of Ekinirin-Adde, Oba Anthony Bamigbaiye Idowu was thankful to God for the success of the event.

Olu Adde of Ekinrin Adde, who said that the success of this year annual Ekinrin Adde day programme could not have been achieved without God Almighty.

He said that the maturity, oneness and brotherhood displayed at the event irrespective of religious, political and social statuses was impressive and noteworthy.

He described this year’s Edition of Ekinrin Adde day as unusual, adding that the huge success recorded has again put Ekinrin-Adde community forward as the giant of self.

He appreciated those who contributed immensely towards the educational advancement of the community, he prayed that God will replenish their pockets in ten folds.

