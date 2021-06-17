Ekinrin Adde Day: The Earth Shattering Event In June

On the 19th of June 2021 about 3days to this time, Ekinrin Adde Community will be thrown into an atmosphere of felicity as the community has concluded arrangements to make the earth-shattering event in June an epoch-making one.

The Ekinrin Adde Day Planning Committee had before now, strained all nerves in making sure that dignitaries invited to the event savour every moment of their presence with the classical arrangements of the program.

What makes the event unique and a reference point is that the community celebrates its maiden yam festivity the following day to the big event thus making Ekinrin Adde day a grandeur event that captures the attention of people from far and near.

This year’s edition comes with unusual relish from mountain hiking, eating of roasted yam, roasted maize, drinking of fresh palm-wine at the top of Akogba hill just a day to the main event, to the full display of the Community’s cultural heritage. You would not want to be told of how the Community will be thronged by fervour young children and old ones.

Worthy of note is the number of dignitaries who have registered to grace the vivacious event. I’m talking of the men and women who have made their marks in society. The Olu Adde of Ekinrin Adde, Oba Anthony Bamigbaiye Idowu Olajubu has identified five of these dignitaries who will be conferred with chieftaincy titles.

One of the people to be honoured at the event is Hon. Adewale Omofaiye, an illustrious son of Ekinrin Adde, who is serving as the Commissioner of Environment in Kogi state. Omofaiye will be conferred with Otunba Olugbayi Of Ekinrin Adde Land this Saturday. Others to be honoured are, Hon Shabba Ibrahim, Member House of Representatives, representing Lokoja-Kotor/Kogi federal constituency as the Otunba Gbadeniyi of Ekinrin Adde, Hon. Dr Mamatu Tijani Aliyu, the FCT Minister of Federal Capital as Yeye Bobaselu of Ekinrin Adde.

Other eminent personalities expected at the event are Senator Representing Kogi West, Sen Smart Adeyemi, Hon Richard Femi Bamisile (BAFEM) Member Representing Ekiti south II Federal Constituency. Barrister Babatunde Irukera, MD Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Commission. Hon Tajudeen Yusuf, Member Representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency. Chief Olaiya Michael Olobatoke, MD/CEO McKesson Properties among others.

Hosting dignitaries are, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Prof Shola Omotola, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Babajide Kolade Otitoju, an internationally recognized and award winning journalist, Mrs Folashade Joseph, MD/CEO Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, Mr Benjamin Akinola Fagbemi, Director, National Population Commission, ESV Olugbenga Collins Rotimi, MD/CEO Olu Rotimi&Co, Mr Oloyede Aiyeniko, Director, Procurement. National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Adebayo Fagbemi, MD/CEO Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), the list is endless.

No doubt, the forthcoming Adde day will go down in history as another great event of the year.

