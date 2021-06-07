PDP North Central Group Carpet Aliyu Babangida, Warns Him Against Dragging Gov. Wike To His Predicaments

PRESS STATEMENT,

BY PDP NORTH CENTRAL SUPPORT GROUP ALLIANCE FORUM.

28th May 2021

Aliyu Babangida is a sinking ship and should not drag Governor Wike into his predicaments.

We the People’s Democratic Party North Central Support Group Alliance Forum wishes to condemn the recent comment made by the battered former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu over our highly revered governor of River State, Governor Nyesom Wike.

Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have dignified him with a response, following the response of the party in the state, dissociating itself from such careless and reckless statement. But to make our position clear, setting the record straight and making our voices heard on the matter, we make this salient and sincere response for the records.

It is no longer news that the frustrated former governor, who is looking for who to transfer his frustration and aggression to in other to gain cheap fame, worked against our party, during the re-election of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 and never denied the same.

For the unpopular former governor to have referred to Governor Wike as a dictator, it shows how lowly he reasons; this may have caused his level of inferiority complex since he can not match up with the capacity and track records of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, governor of River State.

Recalled that the battered former governor Babangida Aliyu’s selfish ambition to bury a party he killed in the state has stalled the democratic congress in his state simply because he insisted that he will unilaterally handpick party excos against the popular wishes of party members in the state.

We do not have any doubt, however, that his ordained and handpicked excos will help him bury the party in the state come 2023 as we are very sure that in his characteristic manner, he will play his usual anti-party game.

Former governor Babangida Aliyu, who has been accused of diverting ecological funds of the Federal Government, released to Niger State in 2014, to the tune of about N1.940 billion should be more bothered about facing his criminal charges of eight-count money laundering charges.

We will advise that the jobless and out of favour former governor should stop holding onto straws by looking for cheap popularity and sympathy by attacking Governor Nyesom Wike. Instead, he should come out boldly to request help from Nyesome Wike the people’s governor.

As it is now, our dear party needs more unity and peace rather than utterances that can divide the party if truly we are serious about salvaging our dear nation from the present clueless government come 2023.

We are calling and encouraging the leadership of our great party to disregard unserious entities, spurious and disaffection statements and entreaties, their pranks of supporting the NWC, while they are intentionally putting the party apart will never see the light of the day. Aliyu Babangida played this sinister script in 2015, he is at it again against the run-up of 2023.



Signed:

Joseph Martins.

Secretary-General General,

PDP North Central Support Group Alliance Forum

