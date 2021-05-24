National Housing Deficiency: Corporate Society Inaugurates Leadership, Promises To Guarantee Home Ownership For 10thousand Nigerians

A newly created Corporative society that is geared towards easing access to home ownership, especially by the poor have assured Nigerians of promoting equal opportunities for all and providing ten thousand housing units in its first two years of existence, this was a statement made by Bldr. Segun Abolaji, the Chairman Board of Trustees of the Leisure Court Corporative Society, a non governmental organisation inaugurated over the weekend.

Mr Abolaji while inaugurating the newly elected executives of the Corporative society in Abuja said the basic intention is to mitigate housing challenges Nigerians are faced with, create wealth through housing development and reduce the poverty level the nation is currently enmeshed in. He says the time has come for everyone to join hands as private individuals to engender initiatives that will reduce house ownership problems Millions of Nigerians are confronted with.

Speaking during the event, the Corporative’s maiden President, Mr David Ugbechie says the initiative is opened to all Nigerians irrespective of class, location and tribe, he says the initiative is expected to assist more than 10,000 Nigerians to own their homes in the next two years, stressing that the objectives of the Corporative society will assist low income earners and lower class members of the society own the houses of their own with little regular savings.

In the same vein, the Secretary of the Corporative society, Barr Seun Adeojo said the Corporative society has started on a good note and will be a giant driving force in the quest to providing cheap but conducive homes for all, he enjoined Nigerians to key into the initiative.

The reasons for shortage of housing in Nigeria has been said to include poverty, high rate of urbanization, high cost of building materials, as well as rudimentary technology of building. Overcrowding and Unplanned human settlement; sprawl development arising from rapid population growth pose challenges to delivery of housing in major cities of Nigeria

Related

Comments

comments