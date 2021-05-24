Civil Service Development: Kogi Head Of Service, SA Civil Service Vow To Promote Worker’s Welfare

The Special Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello on Civil Service and Labour Matters, Honourable Olabode Adeyemi has commended the Kogi State Head of Service, Mrs Hanna Odiyo for providing quality leadership and commitment to the welfare of workers in the state since her assumption of office as the number one Civil Servant in the state. The Special Adviser made the remarks during his official familiarization visit to the Head of Service on Thursday.

Hon Olabode says the government of Alh Yahaya Bello is poised to deliver a well motivated, trained and committed Civil service in the state, he says the government has identified Special blueprints that will promote most conducive mental and physical environment for Civil servants in the state. He assured that his office will collaborate with the office of the Head of Service to achieve the expected feat as mandated by the Governor.



While speaking during the visit, the Head of Service of the state, Mrs Hanna Odiyo welcomed the newly appointed Special Adviser and encouraged him to team up with her office to achieve the Governor Yahaya Bello’s agenda for the Civil Service. The Head of service says Kogi State government has continued to live up to expectations in terms of salary, gratuity and pensions, she thanked the Governor for being responsive and consistent in areas of salaries despite the lean allocation the state gets, she assured that her office will leave no stone unturned in providing the needed leadership for the service.



The two government functionaries agreed to work together assiduously to promote welfare of workers, regularly capacity building and commitment to service by the workers. They also promised to engender motivation, commitment, integrity and hardwork within the civil service.

Related

Comments

comments