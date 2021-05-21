KOGI POLY EXPELS 42 STUDENTS OVER EXAMINATION MISCONDUCT, THEFT, FORGING OF RESULTS

– Names Hostel Blocks after Identified distinguished personalities

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, at her emergency meeting held on Thursday 20th May, 2021, considered reports of various committees and consequently approved the expulsion of 42 students for offenses bordering on theft, examination malpractices and forging of results.

Among the expelled students is Mr. Victor Attah of ND II, Business Administration Department, with Matric Nō 2018/ND/BUS/903.

Mr. Victor was involved in the running of an illegal examination syndicate, popularly known as Magic Centre in connivance with one Ibrahim Hayatu who was the ring leader.

The centre was bursted sometimes ago, precisely on 5th November, 2020, at Sarkin Noma in Lokoja.



Similarly, Mr. Akerele Oluwaseun, an ND I student of the Department of Computer Science, with Matric No 2019/ND/CPS/676 was expelled for stealing a bag belonging to one Abdulganiyu Mohammed from the same Department.

Other 40 expelled students from the institution are those that forged National Diploma (ND) Results to secure Higher National Diploma (HND) admissions.

The Academic Board presided over by the Rector, Dr. Salisu O. Usman, resolved that the provisional admission of the detected students should be withdrawn for Gross Misconduct.

Details of the affected students are as follows:

1. OJOMA ABAH – 2019/HND/BUS/527

2. ABOCHI DORCAS UFEDO – 2019/HND/BUS/1057

3. ALIYU ABDULWAHEED – 2019/HND/BUS/1433

4. ABUBAKAR MUYIDEEN OLUWASEGUN – 2019/HND/BUS/1617

5. SULEIMAN MUSTAPHA – 2019/HND/BUS/1070

6. IBRAHIM JEMILAT ONOZAZI – 2019/HND/BUS/299

7. YAKUBU SHAFATU – 2018/HND/BUS/647

8. JOHN BLESSING – 2018/HND/BUS/644

9. DAN MUSA VICTOR – 2018/HND/PAD/220.

10. JOSHUA SUNDAY – 2018/HND/PAD/580.

11. NASIRU ONEKUTU – 2018/HND/PAD/211.

12. ATULUKU MERCY – 2018/HND/PAD/518.

13. ADAMS GLORY – 2018/HND/PAD/792

14. ARIYO O. BILKIS – 2018/HND/PAD/413.

15. AGIFE JUDITH GODWIN – 2018/HND/PAD/240.

16. ERIN RACHAEL – 2018/HND/PAD/266.

17. BILLAH MAIKUDI – 2018/HND/PAD/441.

18. UGWUANYI O. KINGSLEY – 2018/HND/PAD/385.

19. JONATHAN A. MAKAFAN – 2018/HND/PAD/464.

20. YAHAYA RUFAI ONUSAGBA – 2018/HND/PAD/781.

21. SIMON SUSAN ANICHI – 2018/HND/PAD/676.

22. MUSA LATEEF – 2018/HND/PAD/689.

23. SANI IBRAHIM – 2018/HND/PAD/353.

24. AUDU ZAINAB – 2018/HND/PAD/842.

25. OYELESI ADENIYI SOLA – 2018/HND/PAD/573.

26. ODOMA ABDULKARIMU – 2018/HND/PAD/421.

27. ALABI O. CAROLINE – 2018/HND/PAD/844.

28. ALIYU MANANIYAT ONIZE – 2018/HND/PAD/509.

29. ALIH HAPPNESS – 2018/HND/PAD/780.

30. JOHN JANET – 2018/HND/PAD/700

31. ALFRED O. MARY – 2018/HND/PAD/034.

32. ALISON BLESSING – 2018/HND/PAD/817.

33. ZAINAB OYIBO – 2018/HND/PAD/760.

34. AUDU ZAINAB – 2018/HND/PAD/842.

35. MUHAMMED ABUBAKAR – 2018/HND/PAD/844.

36. OLAJIDE FAITH TITILAYO – 2018/HND/LIS/180

37. SALAMI BLESSING – 2018/HND/LIS/227.

38. YAKUBU MERCY SEFIA – 2018/HND/LIS/228.

39. AJIBOYE ROSE – 2018/HND/LIS/246.

40. SAHEED RUFIAT OYIZA – 2018/HND/LIS/160.

In another development, the Board also constituted investigative committee to take a comprehensive look at the results from the Department of Business Administration in the last three academic sessions and make recommendations that could assist in addressing the complaints of wrong computation of results from the Department and set the record straight, going forward.

On the issue of Industrial Training, the Board further reiterated that on no condition should letters for Industrial Training be issued before approval of results by the Academic Board.

The Board also received the report on the completion of the comprehensive hostel renovation with satisfaction and further approved the proper labelling and official naming of the various hostel blocks after some identified personalities that have distinguished themselves in their own right and respective endeavors.

The gesture in the wisdom of the Board, is to motivate students into seeing such personalities as role models who could spur them into good conduct that could be of immense benefits to them and the society.

The Rector used the occasion to restate the commitment of the Governing Council, Management and Academic Board to upholding the dignity of the Polytechnic through strict adherence to rules, just as he solicited support from all and sundry so as to achieve more for the institution.



Uredo Omale (Mrs.)

Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

