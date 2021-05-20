Kogi CoS, Pharm. Asuku Pledges To Train Stranded Kogi’s Best Jamb Candidate, Pays Off Initial Fees

The Chief of staff to the Kogi State Governor, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku has paid the tuition and university bills of a newly admitted student of the University of Ilorin with an assurance to cater to the school needs of the young lady all through her university studies.

The female student, Miss Sadiq Nimatullahi, an indigene of Okene, Kogi State, who emerged best Jamb student in Kogi State last year and 11th best result in the country, was recently admitted to the University of Ilorin to study medicine and surgery.

The inability of Miss Nimatullahi’s guardians to raise funds for her education was brought up to the chief of staff who in his usual philanthropy immediately came to her aid with a donation of three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N350,000), according to a recorded conversation between the beneficiary and a popular Kogi radio presenter Ahammed Shaba.

The Kogi State Chief of Staff is known for his major Philanthropist works and activities in Kogi State powered through the Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Foundation.