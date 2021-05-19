EKINRIN-ADDE 2021: Thirty Days To Go! Counting Down To The BIG Day

Counting from today, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, there are only 30 days (720 hours) away for the pace-setting Ekinrin-Adde community of Ijumu LGA, Kogi State to roll out the drums in celebration of the Emindin (New Yam) Festival and the annual Ekinrin-Adde Day Carnival holding on June 19, 2021, and which promises to be a bang!

Under the general superintendency of the National Executive Committee of the Ekinrin-Adde Community Development Association (EACDA), the various activities lined up by the National Planning Committee to make the event colourful, splendid and spectacularly grand, having all received the royal approval of the Olu-Adde, HRH Oba Anthony Bamigbaiye Idowu, ACA (Ahe-Maworo I) and the Olu-Adde-In-Council.

Asides from the usual display of the community’s very rich cultural heritage, this year’s edition comes with unique additions, which are novel in every ramification. Chief amongst these additions is the special celebration by way of Reception Dinner in honour of some notable sons and daughters of the community, who, in their various fields of endeavours, have done the community exceedingly proud.

Amongst these illustrious Ekinrin-Adde compatriots are:

1. Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, the first indigenous Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja.

2. Prof Sola Omotola, the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Federal University, Oye- Ekiti (who, arguably is one of the youngest Nigerians to have occupied such exalted position in any Nigerian University);

3. Mrs Folashade Joseph, MD/CEO, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, and

4. Mr Benjamin Akinola Fagbemi, Director, National Population Commission.

Others are 5. Mr Oloyede Aiyeniko, Director, Procurement, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA,

6. Mr Adebayo Fagbemi, MD/CEO Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company, NELMCO, Abuja, 7. ESV Olugbenga Collins Rotimi, MD/CEO, Olu Rotimi & Co., Abuja and, 8. Mr Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, an internationally acclaimed multiple award-winning investigative journalist and Director of Current Affairs, Television Continental (TVC), Lagos.

Another major highlight of the event is a One Hundred Million Naira (#100,000,000.00) Social Infrastructure Development Fund for the scaling-up of the community’s social infrastructure, with a special focus on the education sector. Ekinrin-Adde Day read2021 comes under the distinguished chairmanship of the Baareselu Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land and Chairman, House Committee on FERMA, Hon Olufemi Bamisile (MHR), and Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State, FCT as Chairlady of the day. Chief Olaiya Michael Olobatoke, MD/CEO, McKesson Properties will serve as the Chief Launcher of the occassion, while the Special Guests of the day are: Barrister Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman, MD/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Abuja and Hon. Taofik Isah, Chairman, Ijumu Local Government Area. Other important guests expected at the event also include Senator Smart Adeyemi, Hon. Tee Jay Yusuf (MHR), Hon. Shaba Ibrahim (MHR), and a host of others.

This year’s edition of Ekinrin-Adde day celebration, as usual, promises to be a pod of glamorous outing for all, as the Ekinrin-Adde community which is fast emerging as a major tourism hub in Okun land, will once again put on display, its captivating tourism potentials and rich cultural heritage. Participants will certainly have a great treat of the community’s warm hospitality.

The Olu-Adde-In-Council and the national leadership of the EACDA have taken very good security measures and assured all indigenes and invited guests of a highly secured environment, memorable and fun-filled day as they turn up en mass for this year’s event which will start by 10 am prompt at the Baptist High School ground, Ekinrin-Adde.

The turnout for this year’s event is expected to be huge, as all the invited dignitaries are very excited and have expressed a sense of appreciation to HRH the Olu-Adde and the National Executive Committee for their being nominated for honour at such a big community event, and have all confirmed they will be physically present at the event. This is, therefore, to ring the bell to draw the attention of all sons and daughters, home and in diaspora, as well as friends and well-wishers of the community that the much-awaited BIG Day, Ekinrin-Adde 2021 is nigh! We pray that God will keep all of us and the Ekinrin-Adde community safe beyond the date, and grant us very clement weather to have a great event. Ire o.

Adewale Victor Adekanye, National Publicity Secretary, Ekinrin-Adde Community Development Association, EACDA.

