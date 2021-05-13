Eid-El-fitri: SA On Civil Service And Labour, Omoluabi Greets Muslim, Public Servants

…..restates Governor Bello’s commitment to better condition of workers and assures of improved welfare…

The Special Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello on Civil Service and Labour Matters, Omoluabi Olaode Adeyemi has congratulated the Muslim faithfuls, especially Public Servants on the successful completion of their fasting exercise, marking the end of month of Ramadan and felicitate with them as they celebrate the eid el fitri. He says the last thirty days have been that of sacrifice, consecration, prayers and denying oneself of pleasure all to seek the face of almighty Allah and keep his ordinances.

While speaking through a press release made available on Thursday morning, the Special Adviser says that lots of lessons, preaching and admonition have been made by different preachers and Islamic clerics during this period, he therefore urged that the teaching should find practical expressions in the lifestyle, attitudes and relationships of the people, going forward. He urged the people to continue to believe, behave and live in the spirit of the messages preached during Ramadan.

He further assured that the Governor Yahaya Bello led administration is determined, better positioned and ready to do more in advancing the welfare of workers in Kogi state. He said the government considers the wellbeing and livelihood of the civil servants as important and deserving of government’s attention. He says the Yahaya Bello government is making assiduous efforts everyday to better the lot of our civil servants and entire labour force in the state.

Omoluabi further said that the welfare of workers in the area of health insurance for workers and their family members, sustainable educational plan for the children of workers, befitting means of mobility for workers, permanent home ownership plans and regular capacity building strategy for better performance are the major plans about to be unveiled for better service delivery and virile civil service.

Omoluabi says that the Governor is so passionate about delivery the best civil service in Nigeria and the most motivated workforce around the nation. He notes that government is aware of the critical role civil servants play in the day to day running of government and assures that they will be adequately motivated and well empowered to manifest unprecedented performance in the discharge of their duties.

“I feel highly exhilarated, grateful to God and most privileged to join others to congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters, especially those in the civil service and labour force in Kogi State, as we join to celebrate the eid el fitri, I am particularly happy to celebrate with all Muslim Public Servants in Kogi state, for their resilience, sacrifices and Labour to keep the state going despite the requirement of fasting during this period”

“I commend their commitment to the instructions of the prophet of almighty Allah, I therefore congratulate them for a successful Ramadan period, I pray and hope that the reward of faithfulness will not elude them. I use this opportunity to assure the workers of Governor Bello’s commitment and special interest in the welfare and living condition of workers”

“The government of His Excellency Alh Yahaya Bello is poised to improve the welfare of workers at all levels and in no small ways, we are committed to improving the standards in such a way that Kogi workers will be a shining example to others across the country through improved welfare package, heath insurance scheme, means of mobility acquisition scheme, house ownership package, educational development of children of workers etc”

Omoluabi enjoined all workers to continue to support the current administration to be able to deliver on all promises made.

The Special Adviser also urged labour unions in the state to join hands with government in order to succeed in all the plans lined up for the benefits of the civil servants.

