Ramadan: TINA Doles Out Food To Muslims (PHOTOS)

Members of Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda (TINA) have shared meals to Muslims who are observing the Ramadan fasting yesterday’s evening, Monday in Abuja.

The distribution of the cooked food was done at the galadimawa Central Mosque where 100 Muslim faithfuls gathered for IFTAR and prayers before breaking their Ramadan fast.

Speaking at the event, Mr Alamoh Kehinde Samuel who is the Director General of the group said they have come to demonstrate uncommon love and religious harmony among members of the community.

“We are from the group Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda(TINA), an affiliate member of the Tinubu Support Group(TSG) who is the mother of all other groups supporting the presidential aspiration of our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As the Ramadan rounds off, we have come to show that we can really live together in peace that we can be friends, sisters and brothers”, he added.

The PRO of the Mosques while reacting, thanked the group for the kind gesture and prayed for Allah to continue to bless Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also urged the group for a continuation of such gesture to the Muslim faithfuls in the community.

