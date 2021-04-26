North Central group faults Senator Almakura’s interests in APC Chairmanship

says NC leaders should unite to seek bigger political recognition

A Pro North Central Social Political Group, North Central Coalition for Leadership (NCCL) have faulted an alleged interest by former Governor of Nassarawa State and current Senator, Alhaji Tanko Almakura in the National Chairmanship position of the All Progressive Congress

The group opined that the position of the National Chairman of the party was not the North Central’s political heritage while it made a call on all renowned leaders within the region to unite and seek bigger political recognition in the country

This was contained in a Press Statement on Friday by the Director General of the group, Mr. Williams Charles who made the statement available to the press from its Abuja office



He affirmed that Senator Al-Makura who claimed that his intentions for seeking the chairmanship seat was because all of the legacy parties except CPC have produced party Chairman but he refused to ask if other legacy parties except CPC have produced the President.

The group asserted that there was no viable logic reasoning adduced for seeking Chairmanship of APC adding that by the time the congress or convention takes place soon, he would have realized the futility of trying to play a spoiler.

Mr. Williams affirmed that the North Central have made their stand known all across party lines and such stand was that they were tired of being relegated to party Chairmanship position despite its tangible contributions to the nation

He noted that North Central has produced enough party Chairmen since 1999 across party lines including Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Solomon Lar , Barnabas Gemade,Audu Ogbeh,Ahmadu Ali and it was time to seek a more reputable position after several years of denial.

