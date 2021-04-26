AfroPop Singer, Holmes Celebrates birthday, Drops EP featuring top line artistes Davido, Dj Neptune

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Umughare Aghogho Prosper popularly known as Holmes, is set to release his debut EP, titled “‘#HolmesSzn” to commemorate his birthday.

The singer officially debuted in the Nigeria music scene with the release of ‘Magician” produced by Kel P, followed by his hit single, an Amapiano inspired track that got generous airplay on local radio stations and iTunes in 2020.

The talented singer’s focus and dedication to his music career saw him hit eight singles in the pandemic year, boasting of high profile collaborations with Ycee, Yung6ix, and multiple award-winning mega-superstar, Davido, and DJ Neptune

The artiste, who hails from Warri in Delta State, has gone on to release more singles in the last years.

The EP is planned to drop as an early bird listen for the Summer.

Videos are presently been shot by Uptroot Media in South Africa, Sesan Ogunro, and Director Nates also in South Africa.

We hear his Management outfit D’luxe Management under the leadership of Entertainment Impresario, Franklyn Amudo, has been working tirelessly on all fronts to properly deliver this body of works.

Letting us in on the possibility of publishing the EP under a Major Global label.

Signed to D’luxe

Management, Holmes has been putting in work trying to deliver a unique sound for the ladies.

The EP titled #HolmesSzn is been put together by his team of music producers like JUSTOPAC, P LOOPS, ECHO, SPEROACHBEATZ, and others from across the continent.

The singer told New Hub Mag! that he had expended his all on the project which he described as an expression of everything he feels in well-thought-out lyrics aimed at mesmerizing his fans.

“All the tracks are the expression of how I felt at the moment, out of love, in love, state of mind on things in the world, it is actually meant to take breaths away, my body and soul was poured out on the EP,” he said.

