2023: Young Nigerians In Diaspora Endorsed Gov. Bello For Presidency

A group of young Nigerians across Europe, America, Asia and Australia have thrown their support behind the Governor of Kogi State, Alh Yahaya Bello for President of Nigeria in 2023.

The group under the auspices of Young Nigeria Professionals Abroad paid the Governor a courtesy visit on Sunday and described him as a unifier, developer and truly detribalised Nigerian in view of his religious sensitivity, Youth/women Inclusiveness in governance, security of his state despite the spate of insecurity in Nigeria and his sense of unity as expressed in his style of leadership.



The leader of the delegation, Amb Akinmosun Kolawole who lives in London, United Kingdom while addressing the Governor says the group is pleased with his forthrightness, decisive leadership, approach to security issues and bringing youth and women to center of leadership in Kogi state, saying he is needed in Nigeria at this time to reposition the nation on the path of unity, Security and progress.

Amb Akinmosun who hails from Ondo state says diasporans have followed the unique leadership style of the Governor and that forms the basis for the support for his Presidential aspiration.

He further said the manner with which the Governor resolved the Northern food sellers and Southern peoples crisis during the food supply strike is an indication of his innate ability and capacity to lead Nigeria, he enjoined the Governor not to be deterred but remain focused as he represent the voice of millions of voiceless Nigerians.

Earlier while introducing the group, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters and facilitator of the visit, Omoluabi Bode Adeyemi thanked the Governor for his openness, patriotism and sense of responsibility to national issues.

Omoluabi said the group is a conglomerate of young Nigerian professionals living abroad whose objectives are in sync with Governor Yahaya Bello’s vision for a united, progressive and egalitarian Nigeria and are on ground to lend their support and solidarity for the Governor.

He said the group had in February addressed a world press conference in support of the Governor and have come to Nigeria to consolidate on their agenda for the Presidential aspiration.

Speaking in the same manner, the Majority Leader, Kogi state House of Assembly Hon Bello Abdullahi who happens to be a diaspora professional in London before being elected said the group is the strongest Nigerian diaspora movement abroad, he commended the group for being conscious of what Governor Yahaya Bello represent, he vowed to join them soon abroad to mobilise every diasporan for the Presidential project, he thanked the Governor for his visionary leadership and promised to use all within his means to promote the project.

In his speech the Deputy Governor of the state who was present at the meeting, His Excellency Chief Edward David Onoja thanked the group for their support, he enjoined them to galvanise Nigerians abroad to come home and lend their voices for the youth agenda, he said Governor Yahaya Bello has the right solutions to the myriad of issues confronting Nigeria, he said his stance on religion, youth Inclusiveness and unity in Nigeria have already been demonstrated in Kogi State, saying that is what Nigeria need at this time to move forward.

While responding, the Governor, His Excellency, Alh Yahaya Bello thanked the group for finding him worthy of their support, he thanked them for their confidence in the unity and progress of Nigeria. He said his mission for Nigeria is to restore peace, promote unity, bring youth and women to center of government and stop religious animosity.

“When we came on board in Kogi, the myriad of challenges we met on ground was far worse than what the country currently face and by the grace of God we’ve restored normalcy and have united the people of Kogi, this is exactly what we will do in Nigeria when elected. I therefore charge you Nigerians abroad to go out and mobilise yourselves for the task ahead as we journey together in this project” Bello said

In the last few months many Nigerians from various fields of endeavors have continued to endorse Governor Yahaya Bello for Presidency of Nigeria

