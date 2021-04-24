Insecurity: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Nine Farmers In Nasarawa

Tragedy struck out on Saturday morning when suspected Fulani Herdsmen attacked three villages in Doma local government area of Nasarawa state killing nine Tiv farmer.

E- Reporter learnt that, at about 2:00 am, gunmen suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen invaded the villages of Ajikamaka, Gidan Rail and Ankoma of the local government and set fire on the settlements.

It was reported that the gunmen opened fire on the fleeing villagers and left scores killed.

The settlements, according to source belong to late Hon Micheal Koko, a Tiv man, who represented Doma South in Nasarawa Assembly between 1999 and 2007.

The deceased were identified as Tsekaa Chiatyo, Kwaghdoo Tsekaa, Sewuese Tsekaa, Bobo Chiatyo, Aondosee Fidelis, Aboy, Igba Aduku, Iwuesi and Aseer.

Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramham Nansel, said the attack was yet to be reported to the Police Command.

President, Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa state, Comrade Peter Ahemba, also confirmed the incident to reporters.

He lamented recurring attacks on Tiv people, particularly those living at the border areas between Benue and Nasarawa states despite efforts by Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule and his Benue counterpart, Dr. Samuel Ortom to ensure lasting peace.

The Tiv leader lamented that the ugly development has led to the displacement of thousands of Tiv farmers in the area, regretting the incident occurred when the current farming season was about to commence.

