Greenfield Students Abduction: I’ll Fight Insecurity With All That I Have – Buhari Vows

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has promised to fight insecurity in form of kidnapping, banditry and ‘politics of murder’ with all the resources available within his reach.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant On Media And Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, while condemning the killing of three students of Greenfield University Kaduna, described the late students as bright youngsters who were wasted by people he described as ‘evil’

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

The president while going further condemned the reocurring incidents of kidnappings and banditry across the country especially that of Kaduna State.

“Addressing this scourge requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country.”

“Banditry, kidnapping, and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country,” he said.

