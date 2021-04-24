11 People Died In Kwara Auto-Crash

No fewer than eleven people have lost their lives in an Auto-Crash which occurred at the earlier hours of Saturday in Shao Junction, Ilorin, E – Reporter has learnt.

Briefing journalists about the incident, Jonathan Owoade, the Command’s Sector Commander said “The FRSC received a call at around 6.35 am about a crash involving 2 vehicles, a commercial bus and an articulated vehicle this morning and found that the crash resulted from speed violation.”

He revealed that out of twenty people involved in the crash, eleven persons lost their lives while others sustained injuries.

“Twenty persons were involved in the accident; eleven persons were killed while others sustained fractures and injuries.

“The eleven corpses were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, while those who sustained injuries were taken to a nearby clinic for treatment.

“The road has been cleared, and there is no obstruction caused as a result of the crash.” he said

