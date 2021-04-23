Rep Halims Urges House To Investigate Oil Companies Engaging In Gas Flaring, Evading Payment

By A. M. Nasiru

The Chairman of the House Committee on Steel Development and Honorable Member Representing Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims has called for strong legislations against Unaccounted Gas Flaring.

While moving a Motion of urgent National Importance titled “Need to Check The Activities Of Oil Companies Operating In Nigeria That flares Gas, Fail To Declare Accurate Volumes Of Gas Flared, And Thus Evade Payment Of Gas Flare Penalties Under The Laws Of Nigeria” that Nigeria gazzetted the Flare Gas (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations July 9, 2018 to reduce and eliminate gas flare in Nigeria through monetization and investment in the gas flare ecosystem.

Further more, Rep Halims said “alarmed that the loss to Nigeria might be higher when the penalties that may accrue from venting are determined and added to the money accruable from penalties of flared gas discrepancies and other losses in terms of power generation foregone which is now estimated at 98GWh”.

After debated, the House unanimously resolved to; Investigate the gas flare volume reported by the Nigerian Government and the NOSDRA Gas Flare Tracker and ascertain the amount of gas flared and extent of the discrepancies therein, Ascertain and recover the amount of revenue due to government from Gas Flare Penalties and Put in place mechanisms cum measures to eliminate gas flare volume discrepancies in Nigeria.

