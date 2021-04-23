Ramadan: Abayomi Bello Distributes Food Items To Muslim Across Kabba/Bunu-Ijumu

A frontline aspirant jostling for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu house of representatives And Chief Executive Officer, Sologic Care Initiative, Abayomi Bello has distributed food items to Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of Ramadan.

Abayomi Bello who delivered the food items to the Chief Imam of Kabba admonished Muslim faithfuls to pray for the unity and development of the country. According to him, a country divided by itself cannot witness palpable development.

He said that Ramadan season is not only to be celebrated amidst merriment but an opportunity to make supplications to the Allah (SWT)

He pointed out the security challenges being witnessed across the country as something that needs urgent attention of the religion scholars and every citizen of the country.

He celebrated with the Muslim brothers and sisters, praying that God will spare each and everyone’s life to witness many more.

