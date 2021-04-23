Primary School Teacher Allegedly Defile Male Students In Oyo

A primary school teacher identified as Ebenezer Olawuyi has been arrested by the police in Oyo state for sleeping with two of his male pupils.

E – Reporter learnt that, Olawuyi, confessed to have lured the pupils to his house to mark examination scripts for him and slept with them.

“I am doomed. I just slept with two boys. I had girlfriends while in school. I am not married yet. Both of the boys were my pupils. I invited the first one to help me mark my scripts at home with the consent of his parents while I slept with the second one in the classroom before school hours,” he said.

When asked how he convinced them not to tell their parents, Olawuyi said; “I told them that I want to have s*x with them and they didn’t argue. Both of them are between the ages of 11 and 14. I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits for them. I think it is the devil. I don’t know what led me to this. I just lost my dad last week. I want the government to help me out of this.” he laments.

