Lady Kills Self, Ex-Boyfriend One Week To His Wedding

A man identified as Akuma Felix Emeka has been reportedly poisoned by his ex girlfriend whose name is unknown.

Akuma, a 34-year-old groom to be was poisoned barely a week to his wedding in Oweeri Imo state.

Although, the event that led to the groom been poisoned was unclear however, it was reported that Akuma’s ex girlfriend also poisoned herself after poisoning her lover.

“on Saturday, April 3, 2021, the ex had invited Felix for a drink, unknown to him, however, is that she had poisoned the drink”

“They were later found dead in his car with what is left of the poisoned drink”

Felix, a graduate of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, was scheduled to get married on Sunday, April 11.

