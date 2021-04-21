Tinubu’s Detribalised nature is second to none – TSG replies Abati

Abati had on Monday accused Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of having a totalitarian grip over Lagos and as well describing his presidential ambition dead on arrival.

The group who spoke through its Head of Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, said it is unfortunate that some naysayers in the pen profession in our clime have made it a pastime to bring down any personality not in their good books at all costs no matter how good the personality is.

According to him, Tinubu’s detribalised nature is second to none, judging from the composition of his government as Lagos State Governor, which encompassed all tribes.

“If you critically take cognizance of Nigeria’s leaders and their contributions to human development, you would see that Tinubu believes that the true essence of leadership is mentoring others.

” Having served two-terms as Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Tinubu has the experience and expertise to restore peace in Nigeria’s troubled spots and make the country much more attractive for foreign investment.

“We understand that the thought of a formidable force as Tinubu scorned on many occasions by the haters, might have put the many camps in a panic mode, resulting into so many biased opinion by attention seekers and hack writers prowling the land.

” Tinubu has remained a unifying figure in Nigeria’s political space, a fact most Nigerians know and are expectedly hoping for him to join the 2023 Presidential contest”, the group declared.