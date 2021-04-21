Ondo Guber: Tribunal Throws Out Jegede Petition, Affirms Akeredolu’s Victory

Eyitayo Jegede, had filed the petition seeking to be declared winner of the election on the grounds that Governor Akeredolu was not properly nominated by the All Progressives Congress(APC).

However, the tribunal presided over by Justice Abubakar Umar struck out the petition for want of Jurisdiction.

Justice Umar, while delivering the judgment via Zoom, noted that Jegede has no justification to interfere in the internal affairs of the APC.

“Issue raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and Management of a political party which this Tribunal has no Jurisdiction”.

He dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

The tribunal declared Akeredolu and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as duly elected in the October 10 governorship election.

Reacting to the judgement, Governor Akeredolu urged Jegede to join him in developing the state, saying there was no need for further litigations.